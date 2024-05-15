The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

ProTen sides head to Narrandera to get Community Cup season underway

By Jamie Parsons
Updated May 15 2024 - 11:56am, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ProTen Cup begins its season proper this weekend at Narrandera after all teams had their first run a couple of weeks ago at Rankins Springs for the annual knockout.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.