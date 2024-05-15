Murrumbidgee Mavericks make history with maiden State League win

The Murrumbidgee Mavericks have made history by taking out their first win in the Waratah Women's State League competition.
The women's representative basketball side recorded a stirring 63-55 victory over fourth-placed Lismore Storm last weekend.
The victory, built on the back of improved shooting efficiency and outstanding defence, lifts the Mavericks off the bottom of the State League standings ahead of another crunch game at home to the Maitland Mustangs on Saturday, May 18 at Narrandera Indoor Stadium.
For the Mavericks, Maddy Routley was outstanding, recording a game high 23 points to go with 16 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Her experience with ball in hand and on the boards proved too much for Lismore to handle in the final analysis.
Amelia Irvin continued her impressive debut State League season contributing 11 points, 10 rebounds and an assist while captain Lesa Matthews was a huge presence in the paint and Emmerson Waide (seven points, three rebounds and four assists) provided attacking flair.
The second of the weekend's double header was not as successful for Murrumbidgee, with a well-drilled Coffs Harbour Suns proving too strong for the Mavs, recording a 99-44 victory.
Georgia McCormack (15 points, six rebounds, two blocks), Routley (10 points, five rebounds and four steals) and Irvin (six points, five rebounds and three assists) were prominent in the heavy defeat.
Coach Josh Clyne was happy with how the team rebounded from Saturday's heavy loss to the Suns, showing great resilience to turn their performance around in just 17 hours and cause arguably the upset-of-the-season over the highly-rated Storm.
