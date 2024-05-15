Leeton United adamant win will come

Leeton United will hope it is a case of third time lucky this weekend as they continue to seek their first win of the Pascoe Cup season.
United will be on the road to take on Wagga United on Saturday night, with the ultimate goal of returning with a victory to their name.
As Leeton prepare to step out onto the field for the third time this season they know winning is crucial off the back of a loss to Tolland and a draw with Lake Albert last week.
United have shown they are more than capable, particularly against their first two opponents of the season, with Tolland sitting in first and Lake Albert in second.
Co-coach Rhys Jones said the side was hoping to right some of the wrongs from their earlier games this weekends.
"We definitely haven't played bad football in our first two games, so we know we are capable," he said.
"I said to the boys, the performance we put in against Lake was, as a whole, a lot better than the Tolland game.
"The Tolland game, the first half we weren't great. Second-half we were fantastic. The whole 90 minutes against Lake we were great, so we need to do the same thing again this week and hopefully get the win."
Jones said it was crucial for the team to be switched on from the outset, saying intensity across the board would be critical.
"From the first whistle we have to press them, we have to play with the same intensity we did last week ... if we do that, I don't see any reason why we won't win the game," he said.
Wagga United also head into the fixture searching for their first win of the season.
Jones said the make-up of Leeton's side was still being determined, but believed it would likely be similar to the one that took to the pitch against Lake Albert.
Leeton United's third grade side will also play on Saturday, at home against South Wagga, while second grade will take on Wagga United prior to the first grade match.
Meanwhile, the club's women's side will face Wagga United on Sunday morning at Rawlings Park 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.