Rally call: Leeton urged to join together to end violence against women

The Leeton community is being urged to take a stand and declare "enough is enough".
Domestic violence, gendered violence and family violence will be front and centre at a peaceful rally in Leeton this Sunday, May 19, in Mountford Park.
The domestic violence scourge is not new news and the problem seems to be getting worse, not better, which is why residents in Leeton have decided it's time to take a stand.
Protests and rallies have been held across the country in recent weeks demanding change from all levels of authority when it comes to not only helping victims, but providing more services, tighter bail laws and tougher sentencing all while showing the country will not tolerate the violence anymore.
Leeton rally organisers Deb Fernando and Jo Roberts have urged as many residents as possible to attend Sunday's event to show support for survivors and those affected by domestic violence both past and present.
"Domestic violence affects individuals and families across all walks of life and its repercussions are far-reaching," Ms Fernando said.
"We can amplify our voices and call for action to address the issue by coming together.
"Through education, support and community engagement we can empower survivors, hold perpetrators accountable and work towards a future free from violence."
According to Leeton police, domestic violence is its largest concerns, with the number of reported incidents continuing to rise.
The rally will be a welcoming space for all women, children and men who want to stand in solidarity and show "enough is enough".
The idea will then be to come out with solutions and actions that can be taken here in the community.
Residents are invited to come armed with their own signs and placards with slogans to showcase as part of the rally.
Ms Roberts said by showing strength as a community it will assist in driving change and law reform.
"Together we can raise our voices, demand change and work towards a future where everyone feels safe and respected in their own homes," Ms Roberts said.
The rally will start at noon in Mountford Park and will have a local focus, with an emphasis on a whole-community approach to domestic, family and gendered violence, law reform and starting conversations around attitude and behavioural change.
"This is a great chance to connect with like-minded individuals, organisations and support services," Ms Fernando said.
"You can expect to hear inspirational speeches from survivors, advocates and community leaders, as well as the opportunity to have input into and share ideas about programs and resources that meet the specific needs of our region."
Ms Roberts said turning out in big numbers would show it was time for more action.
"Your presence at this rally is invaluable," Ms Roberts said.
"One of the hardest parts of domestic violence is the loneliness and sense of isolation it creates. It's by coming together that we can make a difference and create a safer environment for everyone in our community."
