Alleged main street fight proves costly for Leeton man

An alleged fight in Leeton's main street has turned costly for one man.
Leeton police said they were patrolling the Pine Avenue area on Saturday, May 11 around 12am when officers said they spotted a number of people allegedly fighting in the street.
As officers approached the alleged brawl, the group quickly dispersed.
However, a 35-year-old Leeton man allegedly refused to comply with police directions and orders to move on.
Police said the man was issued with a $500 infringement notice for behaving in an offensive manner in a public place.
Leeton police said it was a reminder to the community that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.
Those who behave in an offensive manner in a public place or fail to comply with police directions risk on the spot infringements of up to $1100 or possible charges.
Residents can also report antisocial behaviour when they see or notice it within the community.
