Whitton club bids farewell to manager

At the beginning of the month, we had our session of "council catch up" in the Whitton Community Hall.
Residents were able to receive information updates from elected councillors and the senior management team, as well as discuss any issues and share thoughts and ideas.
In club news, a lovely time was enjoyed by more than 70 people at the Mother's Day luncheon.
The monthly jam session was held on Saturday, May 4 and the next one will be on Saturday, June 1.
Some upcoming save the dates for events include the Whitton Tigers and Leeton-Whitton Crows players and supporters get together day on June 23, the Christmas in July luncheon on July 13 and a masquerade ball on August 31.
The club is now under new management.
The club says farewell and thanks to Kym for all her hard work over the years and wishes her all the best for the future.
In school news on Thursday, May 9 Whitton-Murrami Public School hosted a combined Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea and Mother's Day celebrations.
There was a gift stall and many activities, including necklace/bracelet making, painting and planting mini succulent pots, a fun photo booth and sparkly nail polish sessions.
Years three to six students have been enjoying sessions of Leeton Shire Council's "game changer program" participating in fun activities such as athletic testing and sports skills with Rachel and Maddy.
Last-minute tickets can be purchased today at the Whitton Post Office, the Rice Bowl Hotel, online via the qr code and there will be a limited amount available at the door.
