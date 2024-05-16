Party time: Two sleeps remain until Fiesta La Leeton

Just two sleeps remain before it is time to party Fiesta La Leeton style.
The event promises exciting performances from dance and vocal groups in the shire, food from across the globe and a festival-type atmosphere.
Sydney entertainers Nadya and the Gypsy Firecrackers will take to the stage in Wade Avenue South.
This section of Wade Avenue will be closed off, meaning everyone will be free to wander at leisure, enjoy a bite to eat and take in a fusion of culture throughout the evening.
Entry is free, but cash will be essential for the food stalls.
"(Fiesta La Leeton) is real unifying event for everyone in the community to enjoy," Leeton Shire Council's Leigh Houghton said.
"Last year the atmosphere was really that celebration sort of vibe. There was lots of dancing, all of the kids got involved."
The event kicks off at from 5pm until 9pm on Saturday, May 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.