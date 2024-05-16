Greens out to tame Yenda's bite, top spot on the line

A test of the competition's ladder leaders will provide early insight into where sides sit this season.
The Leeton Greens will host the Yenda Blueheelers on Sunday afternoon at No. 1 Oval, with the fixture one Leeton has been eagerly looking forward to.
Yenda have proven to be one of the form teams of the competition in 2024, dropping just a single match so far this season.
This was back in round one against last year's runners-up, Darlington Point-Coleambally.
They have since gone on to win every game since then.
Yenda come into the clash with Leeton off the back of the bye, while the Greens have won their last three matches.
Prior to that they also have just the one loss to their name, also against DPC back in round three.
The Greens have enjoyed a solid patch of form in recent weeks and will look to again capitalise on the home ground advantage on Sunday afternoon in a battle that could move them to the top of the ladder.
Yenda have been one of the huge improvers of the competition this season and will be out to take down the reigning champions.
Leeton will again look to take that challenge head on as they look to add another win to their tally to keep their consistency rolling on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.