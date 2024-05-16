Investment in the heart of Leeton

BED 9 | BATH 5 | CAR 4
It's not every day that the astute investor is presented with such a versatile opportunity.
This home is located in the heart of Leeton and only a short stroll to the CBD.
Selling agent Matt Curry said this home's appeal is "location, location, location!"
"The property is currently used as short-term accommodation and presents a myriad of potential opportunities subject to council approval," Matt said.
The heritage home features a large bay window and French door access to the front verandah boasting views of the manicured lawns and garden.
The main home is currently leased and features a family room, sitting room, three generous sized bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Additional units on the property include three self-contained, two-bedroom homes with parking available for four cars.
