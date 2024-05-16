Win on the road will be key to Phantoms' grand plan

Back-to-back victories are on the line for the Phantoms this weekend.
The Leeton side is on the road to face the Albury Steamers on Saturday in what should be a big chance to secure a second consecutive win.
The Phantoms are yet to register back-to-back winning matches this season, but Saturday could provide that chance.
Last weekend, Leeton returning to the winner's list with a 30-13 win over the Griffith Blacks.
Club president Sturt Stout said the victory was a necessary one.
"We needed it to get our season back on track again ... we'd had the early win, the draw and then some losses, so it was good for the boys," he said.
"Hopefully it will give the players that extra motivation to get on the road this weekend for the Albury game.
"Our main concern is having those numbers for our away matches, but hopefully we can take a strong side down to Albury."
The Steamers are yet to register a win this season and will be desperately hoping they can get on the board against the Phantoms as they battle to get off the bottom of the ladder.
The Phantoms will welcome back one of the suspended players for the match, which will provide a significant boost.
They key now will be to keep their momentum going and to string consistent victories together in order to maintain their position on the ladder.
Leeton currently sit fourth on the first grade ladder behind ladder-leaders Wagga City, Wagga Ag College in second and the Waratahs in third.
"We do want to get that win on the road, to make the finals that is what you need to do," Stout said.
"That's our long-term goal is getting those wins on the road and obviously at home too."
Last week's match against Griffith was played in the rain, but Stout said players had pulled up well with no injury concerns from that match.
"Everyone pulled up okay, which is good news," Stout said.
