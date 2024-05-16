The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Solomon steps it up a level with new team, further rep selections

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 16 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton basketballer Solomon Liu has taken another step forward when it comes to achieving his sporting dreams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.