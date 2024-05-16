Crows to 'reset and go again' against Mango

Leeton-Whitton were back at work this week as they seek to overcome last weekend's drubbing with an improved performance on Saturday.
The Crows were handed a heavy defeat at the hands of Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong last weekend to the tune of 133 points.
A match like that can have the potential to damage the mindset of a team, but Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves was confident his side would be able to face their next challenge head on this Saturday against MCUE.
The Crows will host the Goannas on Saturday afternoon in a game where improvement will be key, particularly as the bye looms the weekend after for Leeton-Whitton.
MCUE will be looking to cement their position in the top five, currently sitting in fourth with the Griffith Swans one game behind them.
The Crows remain in eighth, one match ahead of the winless Wagga Tigers, who are currently on the bottom of the ladder.
Groves said while there were a few sore bodies as a result of last week's game, but the Crows were keen to reset and go again.
"There will be a couple of changes to the side, but I think most of the players will get up again for this week," he said.
"Mango will be keen to get out there. They haven't played for a couple of weeks, so they'll be fresh and ready to fire.
"They've got some strong players, so we need to be switched on.
"I think against these good sides, if we can play our game consistently, we will be right in the game."
Last week against the Lions, the Crows struggled to move the ball cleanly, with GGGM swooping on any errors made.
Groves said his side was continuing to work on those areas that needed improving not only to ensure they can stay in the game, but to avoid opposition sides capitalising on their mistakes.
"We won the footy back enough last weekend, it was mostly getting it out of our defensive 50 and then into that next phase into the middle where we fell down."
Winning is certainly not out of the question for the Crows against MCUE, with the side capable of playing well, but it will need to do so across the board for the entire match to be a chance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.