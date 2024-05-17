Leeton High swim champ claims bronze

A Leeton High School student has claimed bronze at the NSW CHS Swimming Championships in Sydney.
Jack Miller placed third in the 12 to 15 boys 50-metre butterfly multi-class event in fine form.
He will now now compete at the NSW All-Schools Carnival.
Jack was among several Leeton High swimmers to take part in the event, with many finishes the event with personal bests to their name.
It was an exciting competition in more ways than one for the swimmers, who travelled from across the state to take part.
On day one around 2500 people were evacuated from the swimming facility about lunch time due to one of the solar panels catching fire on the roof.
The aquatic centre was closed for the remainder of that day, with the competition resuming again the following day on Tuesday, May 14.
"We thank all of our patrons and staff for their patience and cooperation during this time," Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre said on social media at the time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.