Another SRV proposal likely for Leeton later in year

Leeton Shire Council will likely consider putting forward a further special rate variation proposal to the community later this year.
Local government elections will be held in September, meaning the matter will be one for the "new council" to consider post-vote.
In 2022, council first put forward an SRV proposal to the community, which was met with anger and fury.
A public protest took place and the vote by councillors to move forward with the proposal was eventually defeated, 5-4.
Mayor Tony Reneker emphasised while council has relatively healthy cash reserves of $48 million, achieving financial sustainability of its general fund remains a "significant challenge" and "cannot be ignored over the next 12 months".
"IPART has issued a rate peg of 4.5 per cent, which, once again, doesn't meet inflation or cover award increases," he said.
"To this end, council plans to continue having conversations with the community about how to increase revenue (with a view to the next council revisiting the option of a SRV) and/or decrease costs, Including reductions in service levels).
"It is important for our shire to remain progressive and relevant."
An updated long-term financial plan is not yet ready and will be advertised in the coming months ahead of any SRV consultation.
For the 2024-25 year the base rate for residential properties will be set at $532, $373 for business - general, $621 for business - industrial and $771 for farmland.
