Leeton Business Awards level up with new venue, category, sponsors

It is no secret Leeton shire businesses are among the best in the state.
To honour their hard work, the Leeton Business Awards are again back in 2024, with the event itself leveling up.
The awards aim to highlight and celebrate Leeton shire's business community.
In 2024, the awards will be held at the Whitton Malt House on Saturday, August 17.
JBS Australia has come on board as the major sponsor of the awards, which will again feature a swathe of different categories for all businesses no matter how big or small.
This year there will be 15 award categories with 11 of those aligned to the NSW Business Chamber Regional Awards.
This means a recipient of an award at the Leeton event will automatically be a finalist in the Murray Riverina Regional Awards.
Last year Kate O'Callaghan (Whitton Malt House/Southern Cotton) was named the 2023 outstanding business leader for the region, while Bree Tucker (Haus of Vitality) was the winner of the outstanding start up category, taking them to NSW State Awards in Sydney.
"We received an overwhelmingly positive response to the 2023 Leeton Business Awards and we are delighted to extend this opportunity to our members once again in 2024," Leeton Business Chamber president Krystal Maytom said.
"This year we have an exciting new award category designed to recognise exceptional contributions within the agribusiness sector called the 'outstanding primary producer'."
The 2024 awards dinner is set to be an quite the affair with a menu meticulously crafted by the Whitton Malt House's new chef to showcase regional specialties, including Riverina Beef and Aquna Murray Cod.
The culinary offerings will highlight the best of what the Riverina has to offer, emphasising the chamber's commitment to the region's producers.
Providing the night's entertainment will be The Mighty Yak, renowned party makers, who are prepared to energise the evening with a playlist that promises to keep the celebrations going well into the night.
Nominations for the awards opened on May 19.
All award category details and nominations can be submitted through the chamber's website at www.leetonchamber.com.au.
