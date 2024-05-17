Leeton footballer's name etched in history books with Hall of Fame honour

When Ross Elwin looks back on his footballing career he does so with a sense of pride and humility.
The Leeton footballer has forever had his name etched in the history books after recently being inducted into the inaugural NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame during a gala ceremony in Sydney.
Elwin's footballing career began in the small leagues, but the game took him all the way to the top.
His Aussie Rules playing career started with Kamarah/Moombooldool in 1963, competing in the Barellan Football League.
From 1965 to 1967, Elwin wore the Leeton Redlegs guernsey in the South West District Football League, but the big time soon came calling.
Elwin had represented with NSW sides at the top level, with offers soon coming in from Victorian clubs competing in the VFL.
In 1968, Elwin was off to Melbourne, pulling on the boots for the renowned South Melbourne Football Club, his football dream now a reality.
Proving he could match it among the best, Elwin was named the club's best first year player in 1968.
Elwin played across the ground, starting at centre half-back, but most of his matches were played at centre half-forward.
Unfortunately, his professional career was cut short through several knee injuries and surgeries, but not before playing with and, being coached by famous names, including the legendary Norm Smith.
Elwin wasn't going to let these injuries stop him or his love and passion for playing footy.
He returned to the Riverina in 1971, coaching and playing with Culcairn before coming home to Leeton to do the same.
He also continued to represent with NSW sides, as well the South West District Football League and enjoyed another stint in the Barellan League.
As well as coaching positions, Elwin has also held executive positions, including president and vice-president with Leeton-Whitton over the years.
He is a life member of the Crows, as well as a member of the club's own Hall of Fame.
Elwin's long list of achievements is one to admire, with the recent induction into the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame the cherry on top.
"I was pretty surprised when I found out about it," he said.
"I had an interview a few years ago where they had someone come here and go through my career and what I had done.
"I didn't give much thought to it when we didn't hear back for so long.
"When we did find out, we had to keep it to ourselves, but it was certainly a really nice surprise."
Elwin was recovering from a serious accident at the time, meaning the positive news couldn't have arrived at a better time.
Along with wife Jill, the pair travelled to Sydney for the gala celebration, where he was among the first batch of inductees into the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame.
As well as being a talented footballer, Elwin was a very handy cricket player, also representing with his state at a high level.
He said sport of any kind was an important part of life, but that it was also more than just a game.
"The people you meet and the friends you make along the way, that is what it's all about too," Elwin said.
"Some of those people become just like your family."
Football is in the blood of the Elwin family, with son David also playing for many years with the Leeton-Whitton Crows, also captaining during this time.
David's two sons are also playing Aussie Rules, showing the love of the sport runs deep.
Elwin said he was grateful for the opportunities he had at all levels of the game across the years and was honoured to be part of the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame.
"I don't really like the limelight of it all, but it's a very big honour," he said.
Elwin continues to support the Crows at a local level and continues to be at games.
When it comes to the AFL, growing up he was an Essendon Bombers fan, but now it's all about the Sydney Swans.
"Once I started playing (with South Melbourne), I hated the Bombers," Elwin joked.
The Swans are one of the form teams of the AFL at present, meaning there could be possibly more for Elwin to celebrate in 2024 come that famous last Saturday in September.
