Leeton hospital helps Naomi further develop healthcare passion

A passion for healthcare is what drives Leeton Hospital's new acting facility manager.
Naomi Rosamond, a New Zealand native, has been settling in at the hospital, already agreeing to extend her time here.
So, what exactly does the role of acting facility manager involve?
"Here in Leeton my role is to manage the day-to-day operations of the hospital, but also how the hospital works within the community and how we can work together to ensure the best health outcomes for the whole community," Ms Rosamond said.
"Whether that be for an emergency presentation, the care they receive in the community after they have been in the hospital, aged care or other things in between ... we are here.
"I look after things like disaster management too."
Ms Rosamond's entry into the healthcare sector was not the usual path and is something she describes as being "unique".
"I actually started out in hospitality in the Defence Force," she said.
"After a medical discharge, I ended up going into psychology and nursing with the idea of being able to travel and work.
"As life happens, I ended up stuck in various areas, rather than travelling with my nurses, but after COVID I decided it was time because it was what I always wanted to do."
Ms Rosamond has worked in the High Country of Victoria before managing outreach clinics in remote areas of Western Australia earlier this year.
She said issues and concerns relating to health and the healthcare system were typically always the same, no matter the geography.
"Obviously there are differences based on the population demographics in terms of what types of health indicators you might see in a particular place, but pretty much there are the core issues people face everywhere," Ms Rosamond said.
"I'm really enjoying being in Leeton. The staff here are fantastic and everyone has been so welcoming."
