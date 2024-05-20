Regional Family and Domestic Violence Conference to make timely return

Residents are encouraged to attend a timely bi-annual conference on domestic and family violence in Griffith later this month.
The first Griffith Linking Communities Network will have held since 2021, the Regional Domestic and Family Violence Conference will feature several nationally recognised speakers.
They include victim survivor Simone O' Brien, Small Steps 4 Hannah affiliate Dave Kramer, and activist and advocate Tarang Chawla.
Griffith Linking Communities Network Deputy CEO Kirrilly Salvestro says bringing back the conference could not come at a more important time following a spate of domestic violence-related deaths this year.
"It's been three years since we had the last and it's not only timely we are having another with what has been happening, but also given the fact it is domestic violence awareness month," Mrs Salvestro said.
"It's going to be an important opportunity not only to hear from those in the industry but those who have experienced domestic and family violence first hand.
"Hearing those stories makes it real."
"I'm expecting it will be emotional."
She expects the attendance of the E-safety Commissioner and the Immigration and Rights Advice Centre will be valuable to those from the area.
"As a service we're seeing an increase in cyber-stalking so it's very important the commissioner will be there because that issue is always changing," she said.
"We will also hear advice for women who don't have citizen status in the country and are experiencing violence.
"We will hear what support is on offer in terms of access to financial means and changing visa status.
"There will also be discussions around recent family law changes."
A range of other topics are anticipated, including ankle bracelets for offenders and coercive control laws.
"We welcome the bracelets but there needs to be more thought added so systems line up," she said.
"We know for example that in rural areas phone service isn't always optimal so how will the bracelets be monitored?
"We're eager to see what the state budget will raise in terms of domestic and family violence because the federal budget offered little which I found surprising to say the least."
Mrs Salvestro hopes to see 150 book for the event, with 50 locked in so far.
"Those who would like to attend but are concerned about costs are welcome to give Griffith Linking Communities a call," she said.
"This will be a great networking opportunity and a means to be informed."
The conference will be held at the Griffith Regional Theatre on Friday May 31 from 8.30am until 4pm.
Bookings can be made at this website: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/regional-domestic-and-family-violence-conference-tickets-894051842127?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
