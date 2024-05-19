Crows battle, but can't claw back from Goannas' fast start

Leeton-Whitton were unable to overcome a fast start from Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday, going down by 34 points.
The Goannas were on the board early at Leeton Showground in the opening quarter, with the lead 39 points first break.
However, the Crows were able to regroup from there and, while they didn't get the win they were after, they were able to make their way back into the match.
The final scoreline, 11.12 (78) to 6.8 (44), didn't paint the exact picture of the match, with Leeton-Whitton really going head-to-head with the Goannas after the first quarter.
It was that opening stanza which let them down in what was overall a solid performance from the Crows.
Among the best for Leeton-Whitton was Jade Hodge with three goals, Angus Crelley, Chase Neutze and Bryce O'Garey.
There will be many positives for the side to take from the game as they now go into their bye round this weekend before a tough trip to Collingullie in round eight.
Full-time
MCUE 6.4 7.7 10.10 11.12 (78) d Leeton Whitton 0.1 3.4 3.6 6.8 (44)
GOALS: MCUE: N.Foley 3, F.Collins 2, H.Wheeler 2, L.Pulver 1, H.Collins 1, L.Kendall 1, B.Edmunds 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 3, C.Neutze 2, C.Matthews 1
BEST: MCUE: R.Cole, H.Fitzsimmons, H.Collins, N.Foley, L.Crittenden, H.Wheeler; Leeton Whitton: C.Neutze, A.Crelley, T.Doyle, B.O'Garey, J.McGregor, J.Rourke.
