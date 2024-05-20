Why sport is more than just a game to towns like Leeton

Does anyone else blink and one minute you have gone from Friday night to Monday morning and the work week begins again?
I know that certainly feels like that case in our family because when the colder weather, hits our Saturday and Sunday are taken up with kids' sports.
While it is footy (various codes) that reigns supreme in our household, Leeton shire residents are certainly spoilt for choice with the sporting options on offer in our town.
This got me thinking about the other benefits that sports bring to our town, in particular the local economy.
When visitors come to town they often do not just stop in for the sporting event, they'll grab a coffee on the way to the grounds, they'll run into a shop to grab a forgotten jumper or mouth gear, they'll stop into the supermarket or they might grab fuel on the way home.
I know I have done all these things when visiting neighbouring towns in our region.
Our Leeton shire sporting clubs also do a wonderful job of supporting our local businesses by purchasing goods in town to stock up the canteen, holding events in clubs and pubs and purchasing apparel through our shops.
These sporting clubs are run by tireless volunteers who show up each week, rain, hail, or shine and, while they do a fantastic job, there's always room for more volunteers.
Whether it is an hour in the canteen in the morning or line marking after work in the evening or offering to wash the dirty jumpers - many hands can make light work.
Kids love when their parents are volunteers when it's something to do with what they are involved in.
It shows commitment and fosters a sense of community. So while sport might be good for fitness, it brings so much more to the families and wider community involved.
