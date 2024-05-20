One player has 'some explaining to do' with mum after this win

Joanne Peacock and Nicole Onwuekwe played out one of the top matches on court for the Leeton Squash Club last week.
Peacock was able to hold her nerve to claim victory, 11-5, 4-11, 12-14, 11-8, 11-9.
Monday night had team Swifts defeat the Giants three to zero.
Zac Fairweather, Chevaughn Moore and Aimon Doyle playing well for the Swifts.
Thunderbirds defeated the Fevers with Charmaine Lee and Cadell Thompson having convincing wins.
Captain Anthony Iannelli had to work harder for his victory, Iannelli defeated Brodie Lashbrook 10-12, 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6.
Top-placed Lightning remain undefeated so far this competition, this time their victims were the Vixens.
Trinity Patten-Taylor defeated Taylor Moore 11-7, 11-13, 11-8, 11-3.
Alec Tait has some explaining to do, with victory over his mother Miranda Tait, Alec winning 8-11, 11-4, 11-8, 7-11, 11-5.
Captains Sean Ryan and Angelo Fiumara had their usual arm wrestle, Ryan winning 11-5, 7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10.
Tuesday night and team Magpies had a narrow victory over team Saints.
Brad Woolner and Carol Davidson winning for the Pies while Anton Taylor and Joanne Peacock won for the Saints, the result going to individual games to decide the winner.
Team Powers and the Lions could not be separated, a most unusual draw taking place between the sides.
Maanu Alexander and Subash Wijesiri winning for the Powers, while Chris Toland and Lauren Wickes won for the Lions.
The Demons defeated the Blues, Trev Whitby, Paul Payne and Chevaughn securing the points for the Demons.
Wednesday night had the Panthers get the better of the Sharks with good wins going to Brian O'Leary, Gary Thompson and Bear Wynn.
John Saddler salvaged some points for the Sharks by defeating super sub Chris Toland.
Storm toppled the Broncos, Jason Curry, Monique Looby and Madeleine Glenn all helping get the Storm home.
Captain of the Broncos secured points by defeating Will Rawle 12-10, 11-7, 3-11, 12-10.
Jack Rawle got the Warriors off to a good start by defeating Bear Wynn. Carol Davidson evened the score lines by defeating Lizette Taylor.
Maanu Alexander playing left-handed is improving rapidly with non-preferred hand, this time defeating Brent Lister 11-8, 7-11, 11-5, 11-9.
Captain Zac Fairweather locked in the win for the Warriors by defeating David Cross 15-13, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8.
