Phantoms get the job done with first back-to-back win of season

The Leeton Phantoms had six different try scorers get on the board as they cruised to 46-29 victory on the road.
The Phantoms recorded the solid win against the winless Albury Steamers on Saturday afternoon.
It was the first time the Phantoms have scored back-to-back wins this season, a goal they will be happy to have ticked off ahead of returning home this weekend to face Wagga City in round seven.
Vilitati Vunibaka, Matthew Isackson, Epeli Folau, Rafaele Lui, Amani Leweniqila and Eminoni Tabuaura all hit the board for the Phantoms in what was a solid team effort for the side.
Folau also picked up three successful conversions for the match.
The Phantoms had been hoping to pick up the win on the road, something they haven't been able to achieve since back in round one against the Wagga Waratahs.
The consistency and momentum will do them the world of good as they now prepare for the mammoth task of taking on Wagga City at home this weekend.
City are the only undefeated side remaining the first first grade Southern Inland competition and will provide a huge test for the Leeton side.
Coach Marika Vunibaka will ensure his side is fit and ready to fire as he puts them through their paces at training this week.
