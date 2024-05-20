Send off swings game as Leeton fall after promising start against Yenda

A send-off to Leeton's Todd Prest after 20 minutes proved to be the match-changer as the Greens fell to a defeat at the hands of Yenda.
It was an evenly contested opening 20 minutes before Prest received his marching orders for allegedly striking with his elbow.
The deadlock was finally broken when Yenda opened the scoring when Henry Taylor found his way over.
The lead was shortlived as Shanon Bradbrook levelled the score for the Leeton side but Yenda looked to push away from the Greens when Ryan Newman and Tikiko Noke crossing for the Blueheelers.
The Greens were able to pull a try back before the break as Elwyn Ravu crossed right before the halftime break to see Yenda leading by six points.
The Blueheelers came out strong at the start of the second half, but again, Bradbrook was able to find an answer to keep the margin at a converted try.
In the final 30 minutes, the Yenda side was really able to run away from the clash.
Tom Sellars was able to get the scoring underway while Feake Tuuaso Pale crossed with 14 minutes remaining and was followed over by Sellars for his second.
Tongia Fox was able to put the icing on the cake with a try with five minutes remaining to see the Blueheelers remain on top after a 40-16 victory.
While the game got away from the Greens, with the loss of key players, co-coach Mick Thomas isn't reading too much from the second half.
"The second half was disappointing, but I don't look into it too much because we were down to 12 players once Todd Prest got sent off," he said.
"That hurt, and losing Tyler O'Connell early in the first half hurt as well, and we only had two on the bench. I'm not reading too much into it, probably more in the first half."
Thomas said that the Greens would assess the charge handed down on Prest and review the tap before determining if they will challenge any charge handed down while Tyler O'Connell came from the field with an injury and looks likely to miss a couple of weeks.
The Greens co-coach admitted there were plenty of positives to take when the two sides were at even strength.
"When we put a game together like we did in the first half, we will be able to compete," he said.
"Not taking anything away from Yenda but it is an open competition. We are fit enough, and when we can put a game together, we can compete.
We were able to put a good 80 minutes together against Yenda, and when we started to turn them around, we started to look really good, but then losing Todd and Tyler hurt us."
The Greens will look to regather themselves ahead of another big clash when they head across to Griffith to take on the Black and Whites.
