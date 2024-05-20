Sigh of relief as Leeton United finally pick up a win

The pressure is off Leeton United with the side finally securing their first win of the Pascoe Cup season.
United had come close in their opening rounds, but were finally able to get the proverbial monkey off their back with a 4-0 victory over Wagga United on Saturday night.
Liam Mclaughlin was United's best for the night, booting two goals and coming away with the player-of-the-match title.
Matt Arnold and Gavin Wylie also picked up one goal each.
The win will lift some of the pressure on the side, with Leeton climbing to fifth on the first grade ladder.
While no doubt pleased with the effort, co-coaches Rhys Jones and Ross Morgan will be making sure the team isn't resting on their laurels.
This weekend the side will host the second-placed Young Lions on Saturday, May 25 under lights with consecutive victories the goal.
Young have proven to be a surprise packet so far this season, with United ready to test themselves against the Lions.
