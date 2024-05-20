The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Sigh of relief as Leeton United finally pick up a win

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 20 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The pressure is off Leeton United with the side finally securing their first win of the Pascoe Cup season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.