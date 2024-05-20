Jim has seen and done it all with the Leeton Men's Shed

Leeton Men's Shed member Jim Milne has been part of the organisation since the very beginning.
Every month, the shed and The Irrigator team up to shine a light on a member of the organisation.
The aim is to showcase these members and what they like about the Leeton Men's Shed, as well as promoting the organisation to the wider community in the hope more people link up with the group.
This month, Mr Milne discusses what he enjoys about the shed and why he recommends it to others.
Occupation prior to joining the shed?
I worked in retail at Nolan's Sports Store, Berri, as a labourer in Wagga, and as a storeman with various responsibilities at Celair.
How long have you been a member of the Leeton Men's Shed?
I've been a member since the inaugural meeting in 2008.
Why did you decide to join the Leeton Men's Shed?
For companionship with other men and to learn new skills from the members working in the shed.
What do you enjoy most about being part of the shed and what skills have you learned?
I enjoy the companionship and mateship of being a member of the shed, as well as learning new skills.
Some of the skills I have learned include wood turning, working with timber, repairing old furniture that comes into the shed and learning how to spray paint.
How do you think your work skills have contributed to the shed?
Using my organisational and communication skills have assisted with jobs in the shed.
My experience in ordering materials for jobs has also helped along the way.
Why would you recommend others become a member?
I would recommend men to join for mateship and for support in life, as well as to learn new skills.
What items have you repaired or manufactured in the shed that you have enjoyed working on the most?
I have enjoyed stripping and restoring a roll top desk, an antique sewing machine and, most recently, a beautiful c1920 gramophone.
