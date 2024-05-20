'Scourge on society': Leeton rallies to put an end to the violence

Harrowing accounts of violence against women and children were front and centre at a rally in Leeton over the weekend.
The rally was organised by community members calling for an end to domestic violence not just in Leeton, but across the country.
The idea behind the Sunday, May 19 event was to bring together the community as a whole to highlight this "scourge on society" and put forward ideas to help bring about change right here in Leeton.
Between 60 to 70 people turned out for the rally. Some were armed with placards, others with quiet resolve to do more and be a voice to speak out on the issue.
Karen Ingram-Johnson gave a welcome to country before speaking about how domestic violence doesn't discriminate no matter a person's background, race or religion.
Carol Farlow from Linking Communities Network spoke of the need for more services, particularly in Leeton.
This was something echoed by Lesley Burke from the Leeton Salvation Army, who said the organisation was constantly under pressure to help domestic violence victims, but said a lack of support services in Leeton limits what can be achieved.
"Coming to Leeton I've had so many people walk through my doors to say they need help with domestic violence here in town, but the problem I have is, there's no where here I can send them for help and refuge," Auxiliary-Lieutenant Burke said.
Faces of women who have been killed this year lined the stage in Mountford Park, showcasing the very real reason why action is urgently needed at all levels and across all sectors.
Mayor Tony Reneker, a former police Inspector, labelled violence against women as a "scourge on society".
He said the violence had to stop, while also highlighting just how much time police spend attending domestic violence calls, saying the number of incidents had only increased over the years.
Victims of violence also bravely shared their stories, calling for bail and court reform to stop perpetrators from committing these "heinous acts".
Attendees were asked to write down their ideas on what solutions would help here in Leeton.
