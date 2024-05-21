The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Weekly Wrap - List
Photos

Murrumbidgee Mavericks one win out of top four after stunning victory

Updated May 21 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Murrumbidgee Mavericks have found their groove in the women's Waratah State League basketball competition, recording an upset win over the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.