Murrumbidgee Mavericks one win out of top four after stunning victory

The Murrumbidgee Mavericks have found their groove in the women's Waratah State League basketball competition, recording an upset win over the weekend.
The Mavericks are now one win from the top four after recording a 71-68 victory over the Maitland Mustangs, securing a back-to-back victory in the process.
After several games on the road, the Mavericks returned to their home turf, hosting the third-placed Mustangs at Narrandera Sports Stadium on Saturday, May 18.
In a game of wild momentum swings played out before a healthy home crowd, the Mavs kept pace with their more fancied rivals to trail by one point at quarter-time, before going on a 15-5 run in the final four minutes of the second quarter to take an unlikely 10-point lead to half-time.
With the crowd sensing an upset brewing, the lead swelled to as many as 16 points in the third-quarter before the Mustangs began the climb back, narrowing the three-quarter margin to just seven points.
The final quarter was a tense affair, with the visitors closing to within one point with 2:52 remaining on the clock.
However, the Mavericks steeled themselves, securing a memorable home win 71-68.
For Murrumbidgee, Maddy Routley continued her outstanding recent form, recording a rare triple double (20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to go with three steals and a block) to lead the Mavs in fine style.
She was well supported by emerging talent Amelia Irvin, who produced another big performance, tipping in 14 points to go alongside 15 rebounds, two assists and five blocks.
Coach Josh Clyne celebrated the improved shooting efficiency of the team as a key factor in the victory, with Tash Wellington (eight points) and Sophie Cross (six points) shooting the ball at 100 per cent accuracy from the field.
The experience of captain Lesa Matthews (nine points, three rebounds and one steal) was crucial for the home team in the frantic final minutes.
The Mavericks continue their three week home stretch this Saturday, hosting competition front runners the Canberra Nationals at the West Wyalong Stadium.
