The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

State DV operation nabs two alleged offenders in Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 21 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alleged domestic violence perpetrators in Leeton were not immune to arrests as part of a state-wide operation over the past week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.