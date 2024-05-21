State DV operation nabs two alleged offenders in Leeton

Alleged domestic violence perpetrators in Leeton were not immune to arrests as part of a state-wide operation over the past week.
Police charged more than 550 people, including two in Leeton, during a four-day operation targeting the state's most dangerous domestic and family violence offenders.
Operation Amarok VI ran from Wednesday, May 15 to to Saturday, May 18 involving every police area command and district across the state.
On Thursday, May 16 a 33-year-old man was arrested by virtue of a number of outstanding domestic violence-related warrants in Leeton and was bail refused to appear before the Griffith Local Court.
A 32-year-old man was also arrested at a Leeton address for a number of outstanding domestic violence-related warrants. He was bail refused to appear before the Griffith Local Court.
A warning has been issued to residents urging them to lock up their homes and vehicles, particularly at night.
"Across the district we are often responding to thefts from motor vehicles and the actual theft of these motor vehicles, which are very much offences of opportunity where people are leaving their homes and vehicles unsecure when going to bed creating that opportunity for would be thieves," Murrumbidgee Police District's crime manager, Detective Inspector Tim Clark said.
