The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

A grade Crows send ripple through comp as they almost take out Goannas

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 21 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton-Whitton's A grade side will head into their bye round buoyed with confidence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.