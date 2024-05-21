A grade Crows send ripple through comp as they almost take out Goannas

Leeton-Whitton's A grade side will head into their bye round buoyed with confidence.
The Crows may have recorded a loss against ladder-leaders MCUE over the weekend, but they really pushed the Goannas in the process.
Coach Katie Graham will be pleased despite the 64-54 defeat, with the Crows showing they can match it with the best, giving the undefeated Goannas a real scare.
Leeton-Whitton welcomed back several of their players for the match, which helped across the court, showing plenty of improvement in all areas of their game.
The Crows will now spend their week away from the game preparing for another challenge during training - the second-placed Collingullie Demons who they will face on the road on Saturday, June 1.
Lower grade results
A reserve: MCUE 47 d Leeton-Whitton 40
B grade: MCUE 39 d Leeton-Whitton 32
C grade: MCUE 39 d Leeton-Whitton 19
Under 17s: MCUE 52 d Leeton-Whitton 20
