Photos: Leeton embraces culture and fun as Fiesta comes to life

Leeton's Wade Avenue was completely transformed to bring to life a multicultural event that brought the entire community together over the weekend.
The second Fiesta La Leeton took place on a cool autumn evening on Saturday, May 18, but it did little to deter the crowd.
Organisers estimated around 2000 people attended the event in Wade Avenue, which had the road closed to traffic, a stage pop up and stalls all serving delicious, home-cooked food.
The bites on offer were all from different countries and cultures from across the globe, with many selling out of their meals throughout the night.
Kicking off just before dark at 5pm, Fiesta La Leeton drew in the crowd right from the get-go with one food stall reporting it had sold-out of items thanks to early bird visitors soon after the event officially started.
Organised by Leeton Shire Council with the assistance of the Leeton Multicultural Support Group, the idea was to bring together the entire community to celebrate the shire's cultures who live and work in the town.
Entertainment includes performances by members of the local Fijian, Solomon Islander, Cook Islands, Filipino, Zimbabwean communities and many more.
The street food was delicious and the performances had everyone up on their feet dancing.
Council events officer Fran Macdonald said even with the cooler temperatures there was no stopping the fun.
"It was a different vibe to last year where it was so hot people held off on coming down ... this time we had people coming out early and the stalls were very busy," she said.
"All of our stallholders did well on the night, so it was great."
The music and performances on the night ensured the party atmosphere continued through until the 9pm finish and the smiles on all faces were evident that a good time was being had.
"The Cook Islands group was amazing with their performance, the atmosphere really built to this crescendo when they were performing," events and tourism officer Leigh Houghton said.
One of the main aims of Fiesta La Leeton was to showcase the shire's multicultural character and groups.
Organisers have confirmed the event will return again in 2025, with feedback on this year's event welcome by filling out a survey on the Fiesta La Leeton Facebook page.
Mrs Macdonald thanked all of the sponsors of the event, saying without their support and assistance it would not have been the success it was.
