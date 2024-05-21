Day of events shines light on Yanco museum, need for more volunteers

A push to promote a shire landmark and encourage volunteers with some creative thinking has started the ball rolling.
The Yanco Powerhouse Museum recently played host to a day with several purposes and one important, long-term goal.
The museum hosted a successful electric vehicle display, as well as a information session with the ACEnergy Battery Energy Storage System project team for Yanco.
On top of this there was an open afternoon for the museum, with one of the key goals behind each facet of the day to help attract more volunteers to the Yanco Powerhouse committee.
Five different cars were on display for visitors to investigate and talk with the electric vehicle owners first hand.
There was a white Ford Mach-e GT, a blue Hyundai Ioniq 6, a red Tesla Model y Performance, a black Tesla Model Y Standard range and a white GWM Ora Cat.
The battery project team were also on hand to give information about the Yanco work, what it is all about and what comes next.
Yanco Powerhouse Museum president Chris Dahlitz hoped the day not only sparked interest among potential new volunteers, but showcased to the community the abounding potential of the facility.
"This was a great way to attract the public to the museum by holding several events together and I am optimistic we will gain some new volunteers," he said.
Mr Dahlitz thanked the Lanhams Motor Group, John Ryan Motors and the Riverina Electric Vehicle Owners, Likers Testers Group for supplying the cars.
For more information about the museum or to find out how to become a volunteer, contact 0484 761 576 or visit https://mgnsw.org.au/organisations/yanco-powerhouse-museum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.