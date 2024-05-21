First ever draw in ProTen Cup men's as Dragons and Roosters can't be split

The first round of the ProTen Cup had its ups and downs with both the biggest scores in the six years of the competition as well as its closest score.
Narrandera put on a great day with one of the best grounds and facilities in the area.
In the women's, Barellan started 2024 the same way they played all of 2023 with a 50-6 win over Hillston. The Bluebirds girls were short, and some of the Rams and Dragonettes girls filled in for another great display of sportsmanship.
New signing Sophia Kelsey led the way with five tries, and Monique Higgins kicked seven goals on the way to the half-century.
Ivanhoe Hens made sure they would be a force to be reckoned with again, capitalising on several Rankins Springs errors to be up 16-0 at halftime thanks to doubles for Felesiu Chauncy-Moli and Kelly Pauls.
The Dragonettes would return for a better showing in the second half, making the scoreline a respectable 20-12.
The hometown Lizards girls started off their season strong with a big 32-6 win over Goolgowi. They were the closest to Barellan in the knockout and continued their good form, with talent across the park resulting in six different try scorers.
Meanwhile, in the men's, the Barellan Rams started their 2024 in the opposite way to their winless 2023 season, outscoring the women's team for the first time.
The Rams ran in 12 tries on their way to 60 points, the first time any team has reached that score since the competition began. The Rams team looks young, fit and motivated and with this and the knockout win look early favourites for the Grand Final.
Hillston was without coach Luke Farmer and several others and will be sure to be better next week. The game was finished with eight minutes to go due to the mercy rule.
From the biggest win to the closest ever game in match 2, Rankins Springs and Ivanhoe ended on 16 points each for ProTen Cup's first ever draw in the men's comp.
Ivanhoe scored first and led 6-4 at halftime, but the Dragons got out to a lead twice in the second half and were up 16-10 after debutant Salesi Fatafehi dived on a Damian Walker grubber. Ivanhoe weren't done though and capitalised on Dragons errors with a Jermaine Dixon signature dummy half try to level it.
One missed field goal from the Roosters was all there was in the last ten minutes, and neither was able to break the deadlock.
In the late game Goolgowi started with 11 of their own players with Josh & Sam Richards from Rankins Springs & Rob Sherlock and Lachie Brill from Hillston filling in after full games for their own clubs.
The Lizards started as expected on their home turf, running in three tries to be up 14-0 at halftime and then 26-0 shortly after, including three tries to fullback Caleb Atkinson.
Goolgowi though held on and fought back with two tries on their own to make it more respectable, with a late Kyle Prior try finishing the score at 32-10.
Round 2 is back to Rankins Springs, with a better day forecast than the heavy rain that plagued the knockout. The ProTen Cup women will also be celebrating Ladies Day, with a women's tent set up and a raffle to raise money for victims of domestic violence.
The highlight of the action in round two will see the men's grand final rematch taking centre stage when Ivanhoe look to secure redemption against defending premiers Narrandera.
