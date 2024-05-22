The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Caffery claims Soldiers Club championship title

By Wrong Bias
May 22 2024 - 12:00pm
Greg Caffery is the 2024 Leeton Soldiers Club bowls singles champion after a hard-fought, 25-17 victory over formidable opponent Phil Morris.

