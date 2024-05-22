Caffery claims Soldiers Club championship title

Greg Caffery is the 2024 Leeton Soldiers Club bowls singles champion after a hard-fought, 25-17 victory over formidable opponent Phil Morris.
Caffery led from go-to-woe, although things did get tight on the 19th end, when Morris drew to within one shot.
However, the level-headed Caffery drew breath and went onto record his second win in the championship.
There was another outstanding roll up of 30 bowlers at last Thursday's social bowls where the blow out of the day was on rink two.
This is where Bob Bunbury's side dismantled Bill Mitchell's outfit to the tune of 33-7.
Three shots on the last end had 2023 singles champion, Leo Plant, overcome Rattles Retallick 16-15 on rink three.
A 10-shot, 27-17 victory to Len Eason over Peter Evans was the result on rink five.
A resting toucher by Bruce Dale wasn't enough to get his side over the line against Bill Watt, David Noad and John Leech.
Watt led his side to a convincing 26-15 victory.
There was nothing stopping lead Tony Wood on rink seven where he played superbly in leading his side to an outstanding two shot 15-13 victory over Greg Bowyer.
Resting touchers for the afternoon belonged to Bruce Dale and Rob O'Callaghan, while the club's coffers were boosted by regular contributor David Noad, who registered two wrong biases.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.