Phantoms look to go where no side has gone this season

The Phantoms return to their home turf this weekend where a challenge of epic proportions awaits them.
Leeton will be back at No. 1 Oval on Saturday afternoon as they look to go where no side has yet this season against Wagge City.
City are the only undefeated side of the Southern Inland first grade competition, sitting pretty on top of the ladder.
The Phantoms come into the game with back-to-back wins to their name after victory on the road last weekend against the Albury Steamers and a triumph the week before over the Griffith Blacks.
Wagga City will be one of their biggest challenges to date, but Phantoms president Stuart Stout was hopeful the wins over the past fortnight would give the team plenty of confidence heading into the fixture.
"They (the side) was really impressed with last weekend's win at Albury, the boys sometimes struggle for numbers on the away trips, so that was a good game for us," he said.
"Hopefully it has prepared us for this weekend.
"Wagga City are I would say the hardest team in the competition.
"We'll be confident at home, it's always good to play one of the top teams at home.
"Hopefully we'll have a few more players for reserves so first grade don't have to double up. The home crowd is always good as well.
"We're really looking forward to this weekend."
Stout said there was no doubt Wagga City would be bringing their A-game to the match, saying the Phantoms would need to be disciplined throughout.
"It will come down to our discipline and our ball control," he said.
"Wagga City are well-drilled both in the forwards and the backs.
"We just need to play our own game and not worry too much about what they are doing.
"We need to make sure we don't get frustrated if things don't work out the first time.
"We just need to keep working, keep a level head and stick to the game plan."
