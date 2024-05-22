Will you put your hand up to contest Leeton's council election?

"Your shire needs you".
Those are the words from Leeton Shire Council ahead of this year's local government election, which will be held on Saturday, September 14.
There has been some turbulent times for the current crop of Leeton shire councillors, particularly when it comes to finance and the failed special rate variation proposal in 2022.
It was the suggestion of the SRV for Leeton that caused much community ire, meaning now is the right time for those people who want to see change and make a difference to consider running in the 2024 election.
With that in mind, all of the burning questions about what is involved in being a councillor will be answered at a special information night in June.
The event has been organised to support and educate prospective candidates on Sunday, June 23 from 3pm to 5pm at the council chambers.
The session, facilitated by Locale Learning, is designed to equip potential candidates with critical information into the electoral process and expectations of councillors, and guidance, including effective communication of their candidacy intentions.
Council's manager of governance, corporate and customer service Sarah Graham emphasised the importance of diverse participation.
"Please give serious thought to representing your community at the next election," she said.
"Leeton shire is seeking candidates from a wide variety of backgrounds and skill sets.
"Our councillors set the direction for council, adopt plans of action, make important decisions and monitor progress.
"Very importantly, they reflect the voice of the community.
"The June 23 information session will be a great opportunity to learn more about what being a councillor involves."
Those considering running for a position on council should visit www.leeton.nsw.gov.au for more information or call council's governance team on 6953 0911.
There is no need to register for the information session, drop-ins are welcome.
