'I want people to hear this': Leeton's rally urges change

Among the many conversations and stories shared at Leeton's rally against domestic violence was a common theme.
The idea of change across the board and why it is important for a whole-of-community approach in stopping violence against women in all of its forms.
The rally, which was held on Sunday, May 19, was attended by around 60 to 70 community.
They were able to hear from a range of guest speakers, including those who have survived and experienced violence themselves.
The idea of men needing to be part of the conversation was highlighted, as was more services being available in Leeton, as well as education starting at a young age when it comes to respecting women and having respectful relationships.
Law and court reform was highlighted by domestic violence survivor Racheal Merrett.
"My story, my children's' story are the reason I stand here today," Ms Merrett told the crowd.
"I want people to hear this. I stand here voice trembling, scared, fearful, but my voice will not be silenced.
"We need to teach our teenagers, our children that this (violence against women) is not okay.
"We need to teach them where to go for help. We need to get into our schools, educate the younger generation so they are not like ourselves and many others, (who) find themselves in a domestic violence relationship and having no knowledge on what to do.
"We need to get to the root of the problem and fix it from there. Victims are losing their lives because a DVO (domestic violence order) is just a piece of paper."
Ms Merrett explained to the crowd her own heart-wrenching experiences, but said she was starting to heal.
"I am asking Australia's court system to stand with us and to change," she said.
"We have had enough. We demand to not just feel safe, but be safe inside and outside our homes.
"I am now studying to work with women and children (who have been impacted by domestic violence). From here I am determined to make change."
Ms Merrett thanked attendees at the rally for their support, as well as her partner and children, who encouraged her to share her story and be a voice for change.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.