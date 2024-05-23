Help Lions fund vital kids cancer research

The Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation (ALCCRF) is proud to be taking another step closer to its mission of eliminating childhood cancer by contributing significant funding in the latest round of Cancer Australia's Priority-driven Collaborative Cancer Research Scheme (PDCCRS).
Fifteen grants, supported by $3.61 million from the federal government through Cancer Australia and $2.17 million from Cancer Australia's Funding Partners, including ALCCRF, were made to various cancer researchers.
The University of Newcastle's Professor Matt Dun is one of these researchers, conducting vital research on paediatric cancers.
Professor Dun's research is focused on targeting cell-damaging free radicals that can cause cancers in children.
In recent years, ALCCRF has provided $635,000 to further his research into paediatric brain tumours.
In a recent interview, Professor Dun said "we are delighted to receive further support from the Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation as part of our Cancer Australia PDCCRS application".
"The funding will enable us to further develop new treatment strategies aimed at increasing response to standard of care treatments for children with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and diffuse midline glioma (DMG), cancer types responsible for about 1/3rd of all childhood cancer deaths annually," he said.
Over the years, the ALCCRF has raised over $12 million for childhood cancer research.
The foundation has also funded countless Australian programs, including the recent $4 million Lions Kids Cancer Genome Project at Garvin Institute.
The program is world-leading in treating paediatric cancers. By the end of 2024, every Australian child who has cancer and is aged below 18 will have access to the program.
Fundamentally, the foundation's role in distributing funds will enable ground-breaking researchers to continue their invaluable work that may one day lead to ending paediatric cancers.
Donations can be made through your local Lions Club, including here in Leeton. Any organisations or individuals can make a donation by contacting Greg Deeves, president of the Lions Club of Leeton.
