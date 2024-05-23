Ideal investment close to town with short and long term potential

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
Welcome to your new home nestled in a prime location. Being zoned R3, this property is a cosy haven that holds immense potential as a medium-density development site, subject to council approval.
"Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to secure a property with both immediate comfort and long-term potential," selling agent Melissa Amato said.
Stay comfortable year-round with a charming wood fire for those winter nights and evaporative cooling for refreshing summers.
Enjoy spacious living with three comfortable bedrooms, and a bathroom thoughtfully fitted with a shower over the bath and a toilet, ensuring convenience and functionality.
With easy care vinyl flooring throughout the living area and the main bedroom which adds style and durability to your home.
There is also a dog enclosure, shedding which offers additional storage solutions and the convenience of easy access via side lane entry to the property.
The home is less than 1km to Leeton's town centre.
