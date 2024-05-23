The Irrigator

Ideal investment close to town with short and long term potential

May 24 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy spacious living with three comfortable bedrooms, and a bathroom thoughtfully fitted with a shower over the bath and a toilet, ensuring convenience and functionality. Picture supplied.
Enjoy spacious living with three comfortable bedrooms, and a bathroom thoughtfully fitted with a shower over the bath and a toilet, ensuring convenience and functionality. Picture supplied.

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.