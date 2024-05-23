'Welcome relief' is 'better than nothing' for Leeton High's staff shortages

Leeton High School has been added to the list of public schools that are part of a program aimed at alleviating teacher shortages.
The state government's Priority Recruitment Support initiative gives "intensive recruitment assistance" to schools with significant teacher staffing challenges.
Leeton High has been added to this list after a reported large exodus of staff over the past 12 to 18 months for all number of reasons.
This situation is not unique to Leeton High, with public schools across the board struggling to fill vacancies amid staff leaving and ongoing shortages.
The Priority Recruitment Support program will mean long-standing vacancies at Leeton High can now be advertised with a recruitment bonus of up to $20,000, as well as a relocation support package of up to $8000 for eligible teachers.
NSW Teachers Federation union representative at Leeton High School, Luke Di Salvia, said it was positive news, but believes the government needs to work on real solutions when it comes to solving teaching shortages across the board.
"A $20,000 incentive to attract teachers to Leeton is better than nothing, but it's not a real solution," he said.
"Schools on the Northern Beaches of Sydney have these recruitment incentives in place.
"If a recruitment bonus can't fill a vacancy on the Northern Beaches of Sydney or the South Coast, how will it attract and retain teachers to our town?"
Mr Di Salvia would also like to see the federal government step up to the plate when it comes to solving the teaching shortages in NSW, particularly when it comes to capital works funding for the public and private system.
"There is currently a $30 billion divide between public and private systems in terms of capital works funding," he said.
"Yet in the recent federal budget, public gets nothing and private schools will see $1 billion over four years.
"Worsening pay and conditions for teachers over the last decade have been a significant contributing factor in the creation of a state-wide shortage, but it's also been the slow undermining of the public system by design."
According to the state government, its program has resulted in 615 teachers placed in permanent positions in the past 12 months.
Leeton High itself is a facility home to many unique programs both academically, in the arts, sport and everything in between.
The school's teachers work hard to ensure every student is given a well-rounded education, but like many others, shortages and vacancies are having an impact.
Leeton High principal Meagan Crelley welcomed the news the school had been added to the program.
"It is a welcome relief to be getting intensive recruitment assistance to help address the difficulty we are currently having with staffing in our area," she said.
"The opportunity our school offers to embrace the rewarding connections we have with our community and a lifestyle that you cannot get in a big city present a very attractive package especially with these added recruitment bonuses.
"I'd encourage any teacher considering working in rural areas to see if any of the other incentives apply to them, for instance rental subsidies, rural teacher financial incentives, retention bonuses and the experienced teacher benefit."
The 2024 State of our Schools survey for union members, which was conducted in March and April, found 86 per cent of principals reported teacher shortages at their school in the past year, the highest number of any state.
Half of the principals said they had unfilled teaching positions at the time of the survey.
More than half of the principals said they were merging classes regularly or constantly due to shortages, including a lack of casual staff.
Workloads for teachers also remained an issue, with the slack needing to be picked up somewhere when these staffing positions aren't filled. Sixteen per cent of teachers said they were committed to staying until retirement, which was the lowest of any state.
Despite all of the pressure, Mr Di Salvia said Leeton High provides every available opportunity students.
"Despite being stretched wafer thin, we are keeping our head above water due to the goodwill, sheer hard work and dedication of the teachers at Leeton High," he said.
"(They) go above and beyond every day so we can continue to offer our students exceptional opportunities, experiences and pathways in sport, the creative and performing arts and academia that set us apart from our local competition."
