The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

'Welcome relief' is 'better than nothing' for Leeton High's staff shortages

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 23 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton High School has been added to the list of public schools that are part of a program aimed at alleviating teacher shortages.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.