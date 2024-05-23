Leeton must record win at home to ignite season

A win on home turf will be essential for Leeton United this weekend when they face one of the competition's biggest improvers.
United will host the Young Lions on Saturday night as they gun for their first victory on their home ground this season.
Leeton come into the game fresh off their first victory of the Pascoe Cup 2024 fixture and will be ready to replicate that form against the Lions.
Young have proven to be one of the teams to watch this season, currently sitting second on the first grade ladder.
Leeton United co-coach Rhys Jones said Young have always been a formidable opponent and said they would provide a tough challenge again on Saturday night.
"I knew pre-season they (Young) were going to be good ... I watched them play Hanwood in the Riverina Cup, them getting Clancy Hislop back is massive," he said.
"We know it's going to be a very tough game, probably one of the toughest games we will have (this season).
"Winning at home is definitely crucial. We were disappointed not to come away with the win when we drew with Lake Albert at our last home game.
"It's important you get the points at home."
Leeton United continues to be hampered by injuries, with several players under a cloud ahead of the clash with Young.
Joey Fondacaro injured his calf last weekend, while Liam Mclaughlin hurt his hamstring.
"We'll assess them both, but we're hoping they will both play, we'll just have to wait and see," Jones said.
A victory over the Lions has the potential to move United up the ladder or at the very least consolidate their current position in fifth.
A loss however could see them drop down a rung or two.
"I think if we play how we did in the first-half last weekend against Wagga United, we'll be in with a massive chance," Jones said.
"We need to keep our intensity up throughout the entire game.
"We've got some big games coming up ... we have to keep pushing. We've had a decent start to the season, but we need to start getting consistent wins."
