Big names out for Greens for all-important Panthers fixture

Five key players will be missing from the Leeton Greens' first grade line-up this weekend.
The Greens will travel to Griffith to take on the Black and Whites, but will be missing the likes of Tyler O'Connell and Tyler Dunn through injury.
Billy Dickinson and Todd Prest are out through suspension, while Billy Rabua is also unavailable.
However, making his debut for the Leeton Greens will be former Yanco-Wamoon co-coach Matthew Goodwill.
Goodwill has moved across to the Greens after the Hawks withdrew from the first grade competition earlier this month.
A win on the road holds even more importance for the Greens following their 40-16 loss last weekend against Yenda. Leeton will also be back on the road on Sunday, June 2 to face West Wyalong.
"It's pretty big three weeks for us," co-coach Mick Thomas said.
"These three games - Yenda, Black and Whites and West Wyalong are big. Particularly this weekend against the Black and Whites.
"It's two points there that we really need to set us up for the back end of the season."
The Black and Whites sit just one point above Leeton in third on the first grade Group 20 ladder.
This year's competition, while only heading into round eight, appears to be anyone's to take at this point and that is a sentiment echoed by Thomas.
"It's anyone's competition at the moment," he said.
"It's a very interesting dynamic at the moment.
"I think it's really good for the competition in that regard."
For the Greens this weekend one of their main goals will be to gel well as a side, particularly with the required changes being made and different players coming into the team.
"For us this weekend it will be getting back-to-basics," Thomas said.
"We've still got a pretty handy team this weekend even though we will be missing some of our regular players.
"Based on results so far, the Black and Whites seem pretty similar to us.
"We know they are a bigger team compared to us.
"We won't be taking them lightly that's for sure."
