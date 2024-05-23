The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

From cricket to rugby league, Jesse's sport switch pays dividends

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 24 2024 - 1:57pm, first published May 23 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton High School student Jesse Watson only took up rugby league three years ago, but it seems the sport could be his calling.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.