From cricket to rugby league, Jesse's sport switch pays dividends

Leeton High School student Jesse Watson only took up rugby league three years ago, but it seems the sport could be his calling.
The year 12 student was recently selected in the open boys Southern NSW rugby league team to compete at the upcoming NSW Combined High Schools championships at Wollongong.
Prior to taking up rugby league, Jesse was a keen cricketer.
The jump in sporting codes has shown his diverse talent, but rugby league now has his full attention.
To qualify for the Southern NSW side, Jesse was first selected in the Riverina team, which took on the South Coast recently.
"The team was selected from that game ... there was only four of us selected from Riverina out of 19," he said.
"This is my first time in the Southern NSW team.
"We'll play teams from all over NSW at the championships. It's going to be pretty tough, but hopefully we go okay.
"I've been playing on the wing, but I also play centre, full-back or really just anywhere around the backs."
Outside of school, Jesse plays with the Leeton Greens in the under 18s and first grade sides.
To prepare for the championships and regular matches with the Greens, Jesse takes part in the regular club training, but also spends time in the gym two to three times a week, as well as working on his fitness outside of that.
"I would like to play professionally one day, I'm hoping to get selected for the SG Ball Cup, which would really set me up on the pathway, but we just have to wait and see," Jesse said.
"I like the energy of playing rugby league. Getting around the boys. It makes you feel like a kid still.
"I just enjoy everything about it. It's been a good decision to start playing. I love it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.