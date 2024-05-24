Photos: Highlighting importance of region's emergency services

Two hundred meals and 200 coffees were dished out by Leeton's Rapid Relief Team during an event highlighting emergency services in the region.
The Narrandera Volunteer Rescue Association held a combined emergency services day recently to raise awareness of the work these organisations do in the area.
Representatives included the Narrandera VRA, Rural Fire Service brigades, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance, NSW Police and SES Narrandera.
NSW MP Stephanie Cooke and Leeton mayor Tony Reneker also attended.
Rapid Relief Team Leeton leader Rod Martin said many of these organisations were made up of volunteers who provide essential support to agencies during emergency management and responses in the region.
"This day was a great way to provide the many different organisations to come together in an event to help raise awareness within the community of who they are and what they do," he said.
Acting Unit Commander for NSW State Emergency Service southern zone, Deborah Hobbs, said the event was a great way to bring together all of the different representatives as it gave them the opportunity to connect face-to-face with the community.
"Regardless of whether they are paid or unpaid, they each play a critical role in keeping our community safe," she said.
"Typically, these people only get to connect with the community during times of emergency, so it was a great opportunity to meet people in a more informal environment."
The event included demonstrations of and displays of vehicles, equipment and presentations to help educate attendees on the different aspects of emergency response and preparedness.
Narrandera VRA Captain Alastair Macdonald said it was fantastic to have the support of all of the services on the day.
"It was a great day ... despite the wet weather the concept was well received by all who joined, so it is something that we would like to hold every two years," he said.
