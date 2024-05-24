Leeton council makes moves to be more energy savvy

Leeton Shire Council says it has made "solid strides" in advancing its commitment to environmental sustainability through the completion of a range of strategic energy-saving initiatives.
These initiatives include the installation and renewal of solar arrays across key council facilities, including its depot (new 30kW installation), administration building (32kW installation), the library (removal of old system and installation of a new 35kW system), Murrami Water Filtration Plant (installation of a new 10kW system), Yanco Sewer Treatment Plant (installation of new 15kW system), Leeton Landfill and Recycling Centre (12.7kW solar array and 10kW battery system) and Whitton Sewer Pump Station No. 1 (installation of 7kW solar array).
There have also been LED lighting upgrades across various sites.
Council, in collaboration with the Riverina and Murray Joint Organisation (RAMJO), also recently accepted a proposal by the Hunter Joint Organisation to tender for the purchase of power.
The new agreement focuses on power procurement for council's large market sites, which include the Leeton Sewer Treatment Plant, Leeton Water Treatment Plant, Leeton pool, Leeton Raw Water Dam (Toorak Road) and Leeton Raw Water Lift Pumps (Poplar Avenue), as well as street lighting.
Council's manager environmental sustainability Luke Tedesco explained the power purchase agreement would provide price stability in an incredibly volatile market, and a reduction in electricity costs across the RAMJO group due to the joint tender.
"With energy prices soaring and further price increases looking likely, council jumped at the opportunity of joint procurement, especially with the existing energy contract expiring on December 31, 2024," he said.
"This new agreement, along with our recent solar array installations, will ensure council is getting the most value out of its energy contracts and also keeps expenditure in check and reduces carbon emissions."
Councillor George Weston, portfolio lead for environment and climate change, expressed his enthusiasm for these initiatives.
"These projects mark an important step in our journey toward a greener and more sustainable future," he said.
"I wish I could also say these initiatives were saving us money, but with rampantly escalating prices challenging our progress, we can at least celebrate that the price hikes we face are significantly less than they would have been due to council being on the ball and proactive."
