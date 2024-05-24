Considering volunteering? Ten reasons why you should

National Volunteer Week took place from May 20 to May 26 and those on social media may have noticed my posts regarding volunteering in the community.
I remind everyone if you are thinking about volunteering or, if your not-for-profit has a project in the pipeline, to contact us so we can ascertain your expectations and interests and match you to where the needs are.
This year's theme for the week was "Something for Everyone".
How true is this?
Here are 10 good reasons to volunteer:
If you are thinking of volunteering contact me to discuss your requirements.
Also this week was the fourth Stories of Resilience Breakfast.
A truly inspiring event, attended by almost 80 community members. We heard amazing life stories from our four panelists.
These events are a perfect example of partnerships at work. Leeton Connect in partnership with Leeton Business Chamber and Rotary Club of Leeton have held four of these events recently.
Funded by Australia Post's community grants, the final breakfast in this series will be on August 7.
Watch our social media for more details.
Let's stay connected.
Together we are one.
For more information about Leeton Connect, follow the organisation's social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.
Leeton Connect is located within the library building.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.