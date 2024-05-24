Autumn sunshine brings out the big guns at L&D's greens

Thirteen bowlers took advantage of a perfect autumn day on Thursday, May 23.
Playing a game of 2-4-2 Jean Leighton and Janet Bell, who were the drawn winners, defeated Mary Payten and Lorraine Messner 16-9.
The game was even on the six, but Leighton and Bell shot ahead after scoring 11 over the next five ends, giving them a handy nine-shot lead with only three ends to go.
Jan Walker and Wilma Alexander narrowly defeated Faye Harris and Dian Colyer 13-10 in a game of pairs.
After being seven shots down, Harris and Colyer managed to draw even by winning the next five ends.
But Walker and Alexander took control and held on to win by three shots.
Lorraine Mullins, Marika Pete and Jan Fitzpatrick, playing a game of triples, defeated Dot Semmler, Elaine Sullivan and Denise Naylor 14-12.
Mullins' team was behind for most of the match and seven shots down on the 10th.
They turned the game around after winning the next four ends and taking five shots on the last, to claim a win by two.
The club's triple championship notice is on the board. Nominations close on June 6.
The monthly meeting will be held after play on Thursday, May 30.
