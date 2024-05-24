Photos: A glimpse inside inner workings of Leeton Fire and Rescue

Leeton Fire and Rescue pulled out all of the stops to ensure its recent open day ticked all of the boxes.
Held at the Leeton Fire Station earlier this month, the day aimed to showcase some of what the organisation does to residents of all ages, as well as taking the opportunity to highlight key safety messages.
Despite the weather being cold and dreary, Leeton Fire and Rescue Captain Emma Tyrrell said there was still many residents taking part throughout the morning.
"It was quite surprising, we thought it would be a quieter day with the weather, so we were really happy people still came out and brought the kids along," she said.
"We had a couple of people come in and ask us to visit their homes to check their smoke alarms or replace them, which is good.
"The kids had a good time trying out some of the equipment and looking through the trucks."
In good news for Leeton Fire and Rescue, a new truck should soon be on the way to assist with the vital work it provides to the community.
With the open day again receiving a positive response, it was also a reminder the organisation is always on the look out for potential on-call firefighters to sign up.
For more information visit https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/page.php?id=9210&station=170.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.