Leeton's Vinnies needs appeal support as demand keeps on rising

Times are tough and that is something the St Vincent de Paul Society continues to notice right across the board, including here in Leeton.
Everything from grocery bills and fuel to electricity and the prices of essential items continues to skyrocket.
For many Leeton shire residents that means working hard to stick to a budget to compensate for these hard times.
However, for others the cost of living crisis has them seeking more help as more and more people reach a breaking point.
This is where Vinnies continues to step in each day. Every year the St Vincent de Paul Society also holds its winter appeal, which is its largest annual fundraiser.
St Vincent de Paul Leeton secretary Brian Troy said residents had always been generous when donating to the appeal.
Items such as warm clothing and blankets are always welcomed to be donated at the store, but should be in reasonable condition.
The easiest way to assist is to provide a monetary donation in store or online.
"It doesn't have to be a big amount, we know times are tough for everyone," Mr Troy said.
"Leeton has always been very generous.
"We do want people to know we are open and we are here to help.
"We're definitely seeing an increase in the amount of people seeking help."
According to Vinnies, nearly one million people in NSW are living in poverty, which is around 13 per cent of the population.
Of these, more than one-quarter have a job.
In the last Census, of the 35,000 people who reported they were experiencing homelessness in NSW, around 40 per cent were employed in either part-time or full-time jobs.
St Vincent de Paul Society NSW chief executive officer Yolanda Saiz said there were high levels of demand for help from all sectors of the community.
Funds raised through the Vinnies Winter Appeal will be used to fund the organisation's core programs, including supporting people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and those struggling with poverty and cost-of-living pressures.
Donations can be made at www.vinnies.org.au, on 13 18 12 and at all Vinnies shops. Donations $2 and over are tax deductible.
