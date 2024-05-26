Inconsistency hurts Greens as they fall to second defeat in as many games

A fadeout in the back end of the first half ended up being the determining factor as the Greens fell to a second straight defeat, this time at the hands of the Black and Whites at EW Moore Oval.
Leeton were able to make the most of an early mistake just after the kick off as Jahrel Tereva was able to find his way over out wide but the Greens allowed the Black and Whites to hit back almost immediately as Eseroma Nawaqa was able to bulldoze his way over the line to lock the scores at 6-all after 10 minutes.
The Greens were able to retake the lead as after racing up in the line and reading a cuttout pass perfectly, Braydon Doolan picked off an intercept and raced away but the Black and Whites again found a way to answer as Paula Naidike got on the end of a Semesi Liu grubber.
The inclusion of Liu back into the starting side after missing a few weeks with an injury was proving game-changing as he was able to pass back on the inside to send Solo Toru over before Sireli Vulaono got in from dummy half to see the Panthers leading 24-12 at the break.
It was that spell where Leeton co-coach Mick Thomas felt like the game got away from his side.
"We let them get out in front, which was going to be hard to beat," he said.
"I felt that we were in the fight in the first half, and once they got three tries in front, it was always going to be tough."
It was a fast start to the second half as the Black and Whites were able to cross just two minutes after the break with Mosese Naliva getting over.
Timoci Dabea and Todd Prest found their way over to give the Greens a chance of getting back into the game.
The Black and Whites had other ideas as Api Loaloadravu was able to kill off any thoughts of a late comeback to secure the 36-22 victory with a try in the final three minutes.
The defeat was compounded by an injury to Shanon Bradbrook midway through the first half, but Thomas praised the work of his replacement.
"Can't take too much away from Elywn and young Blake McDonald, who did well while Shan was off," he said.
"The maturity and guidance around the field we really did miss."
