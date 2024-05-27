Doyle takes out thriller in Leeton Squash match of the week

The Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition continued last week with close matches featuring on Monday as six of the nine matches went to five games.
The Match of the Week was between Aimon Doyle and Callum Sheldrick with Doyle claiming victory 9-11, 11-9, 11-5, 9-11, 13-11.
Brodie Lashbrook won the fifth game 13-11 to edge out Zac Fairweather and Anthony Iannelli also won the fifth game 13-11 to overcome Sean Ryan.
Simone Bruno lost the first two games to Taylor Moore but recovered to win 3-2 and Cadell Thompson won the fifth game 11-9 to seal victory over Trinity Patten-Taylor.
Jackson Bullivant defeated Lauren Wickes 3-2, Angelo Fiumara downed Will Nardi 3-1, Miranda Tait scored a 3-1 win against Isabel Thompson and Alec Tait outplayed Charmaine Lee.
In Tuesday's competition Brendon Looby lost the first two games to Adele Thompson but fought back to win 3-2 and Anton Taylor won a see sawing contest over Marni Cunningham 3-2.
Will Gray-Mills won the crucial points to beat Paul Payne 12-10, 8-11, 13-11, 16-14 as did Nicole Onwuekwe who defeated Naomi Rawle 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-9.
In other matches decided by a margin of 3-1 Subash Wijesiri outlasted Jack Miller, Jacob Harrison beat Declan Ryan and Ian Peacock defeated Aimon Doyle. In other matches Brad Woolner was too good for Maanu Alexander, Monique Looby outplayed Finley Sales, Alec Tait beat Chris Tolland, Macauley Harrison won three close games to overcome Trev Whitby and Chevaughn Moore defeated Joanne Peacock.
On Wednesday Maanu Alexander won the fifth game 14-12 to defeat Paul Payne in an entertaining match that featured long rallies and a lot of running.
Col Thompson finished strongly to beat David Cross 3-2, Will Rawle defeated Brian O'Leary 3-1 and Brent Lister downed Simon Jackson by the same margin.
Lizette Taylor won the points that mattered to overcome John Saddler, Gary Thompson defeated Finley Sales, Monique Looby downed Kris Sales and Xavier Stanton beat Rose Looby. Other matches saw Jack Rawle outplay Jodi McInerney, Ruby Miller beat Brendon Looby and Anthony Iannelli picked up his second win of the week this time over Kathryn Bechaz.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.